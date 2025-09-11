Live Stream Washington Commanders vs Green Bay Packers for Free: TV Channel, Time, How To Watch NFL, Betting Odds
Washington Commanders vs Green Bay Packers
- Date: Thursday, September 11th
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
The Washington Commanders will face the Green Bay Packers in Week 2 of the NFL season at Lambeau Field on Thursday Night Football.
Jayden Daniels picked up where he left off last year, leading Washington to a 21-6 win over the Gaints in Week 1. He threw for 233 yards and added another 68 on the ground. Jacory Croskey-Merritt impressed in his debut, scoring a touchdown and showing burst and elusiveness. The addition of Deebo Samuel already looks to be paying off as well, ensuring that the commanders will once again have one of the best offenses in the league this season.
Green Bay ran away with their opening matchup against Detroit, beating the Lions 27-13. It was an all-around performance from the Packers as they saw 10 different players catch a pass and four different players get to the quarterback, including the newest member of the team, Micah Parsons. Parsons impressed in his first game with the Packers, forcing pressure every time he was on the field.
This is a great NFL matchup that you will not want to miss; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: Commanders vs Packers Live | Stream for free on Fubo
Fubo has you covered for live football this year. Watch nationally and locally televised NFL and NCAA games every week on CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, ABC, FS1, ESPN2, ESPNU, NFL Network, and more. Plus NFL RedZone.
Regional restrictions may apply.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Packers ML: -185
Commanders ML: +155
Spread: GB -3.5
O/U: 48.5