Live Stream Valero Texas Open: How to Watch PGA Tour Golf, TV Channel, Odds
Valero Texas Open
- Date: Thursday, April 3rd - Sunday, April 6th
- Time: 8:15 PM EST (First Round)
- Live Stream: ESPN+ (WATCH)
The Valero Texas Open takes center stage on the PGA Tour starting Thursday, April 3rd, and a winner will be crowned on Sunday, April 6th, at TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course.
A field of big names, including Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Patrick Cantlay, and Tommy Fleetwood, will all be playing this week, and their top competition heading into Sunday might be Ludvig Aberg, who has climbed his way all the way up to fifth overall in the Official World Golf Ranking.
Since the end of 2023, Aberg has moved all the way from the 58th ranked golfer in the world to as high as fourth several tournaments ago. He has taken the tour by storm and will look to stay locked and put up a good score in the opening round.
Akshay Bhatia and Denny McCarthy are two players to keep a close eye on. They lit up the competition last year during this event, finishing nine shots ahead of the third-place finisher. Bhatia beat McCarthy with a bird during a one-hole playoff.
This is a great event for any golf fan, and if you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
WATCH: Valero Texas Open Live | Stream on ESPN+
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Valero Texas Open Winner:
Ludvig Aberg +1200
Tommy Fleetwood +1400
Corey Conners +1800
Patrick Cantlay +2000
Hideki Matsuyama +2000
Jordan Spieth +2200
Keegan Bradley +2500
Akshay Bhatia +2800
Denny Mccarthy +3000
Si Woo Kim +3500
Keith Mitchell +4000
Tony Finau +4000
Daniel Berger +4000
Tom Kim +4500
Sam Burns +5000
Samuel Stevens +5500
Bud Cauley +5500
Gary Woodland +5500
J.T. Poston +5500
Rico Hoey +6000
Matt Fitzpatrick +6000
Jacob Bridgeman +6000
Jake Knapp +6000
Maverick McNealy +6000
Harry Hall +6500
Charley Hoffman +7000
Ben Griffin +7000
Kurt Kitayama +7000
Andrew Novak +7000
Rickie Fowler +7500