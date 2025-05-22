The Big Lead

Live Stream Timberwolves vs Thunder Game 2 Free: How to Watch NBA Western Conference Finals, Time, TV Channel, Odds

Catch all the action between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 2 of the NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals live on Thursday.

By Ben Verbrugge

Timberwolves vs Thunder - Game 2

  • Date: Thursday, May 22
  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
The Minnesota Timberwolves will face the Oklahoma City Thunder in this NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals Game 2 matchup at the Paycom Center on Thursday, May 22nd.

The Thunder showed why they are the top seed in the West in Game 1, with a dominant 114-88 win over the Timberwolves. They will now look to take a 2-0 series lead before they head to Minnesota for the third game of the best-of-seven set. The 2024-25 NBA MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, scored 31 points and dished out nine assists in the win.

Julius Randle continues to be fantastic in these playoffs, scoring 28 points on 5-6 shooting from three in the opener, but he did not get the help he needed from his teammates. Other than Anthony Edwards, who only made five field goals, every other member of the Timberwolves roster failed to reach double figures. Minnesota will need more from Edwards and the rest of the squad to pull of the upset tonight.

This is a great Western Conference Finals matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Timberwolves: +260

Thunder: -330

Spread: OKC -8.5

O/U: 217.5

