Live Stream Timberwolves vs Thunder for Free: How to Watch NBA Western Conference Finals, Time, TV Channel, Odds
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Oklahoma City Thunder
- Date: Tuesday, May 20
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
The Minnesota Timberwolves will face the Oklahoma City Thunder in this NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals matchup at the Paycom Center on Tuesday, May 20th.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander showed why he will likely win the NBA MVP Award this season after putting on a superstar performance in the previous round. He led the Thunder to a Game 7 win over the Nuggets with 35 points on 12-19 shooting from the field. "SGA" averaged 29.7 points, 6.6 assists, and 6.4 rebounds per game during the series.
Anthony Edwards will look to match Gilgeous-Alexander's production on the other end of the court. "Ant-Man" has become one of the most feared players in the league and is capable of being the best on the court at any moment when he catches fire. Minnesota knocked out the Warriors in five games thanks to Edwards's 26.2 points a night on 47.5 percent shooting.
This is a great Western Conference Finals matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Timberwolves: +235
Thunder: -285
Spread: OKC -6.5
O/U: 219.5