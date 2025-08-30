Live Stream Texas Longhorns vs Ohio State Buckeyes for Free: Time, TV Channel, How To Watch College Football, Odds
Texas Longhorns vs Ohio State Buckeyes
- Date: Saturday, August 30th
- Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- Channel: FOX
The No.1 Texas Longhorns will face the No.3 Ohio State Buckeyes in week 1 of the College Football Season at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, August 30th.
Texas, ranked No.1, stampedes into Columbus looking to make a bold statement with true freshman Arch Manning making his very first collegiate road start. Although he brings talent and promise, his road debut is at one of the nation’s most intimidating venues. Ohio Stadium is home to a Buckeyes team that’s gone 30–3 at home over the past five years, a tall task for young gun Arch Manning. Texas aims to showcase defensive strengths right out of the gate, anchored by playmakers like Colin Simmons and Ethan Burke, and will try to expose the inexperience of Ohio State’s offensive line. Meanwhile, Ohio State, ranked No. 3 and the defending national champion, has lost quarterback Will Howard to the NFL draft; they have turned to Julian Sayin as their starting quarterback.
This matchup is a rematch from last season’s College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl, where Ohio State handled Texas in a 28-14 win. In the previous matchup, star receiver Jeremiah Smith was held to just one reception for three yards. This could be a revenge game for him, and his receiving yards prop is 81.5 yards, which many believe he will surpass. The stars will be out Saturday afternoon. Be sure to get in on the action.
One of the most anticipated opening college matchups in recent years is kicking off this weekend; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Ohio State ML: -120
Texas ML: +100
Spread: Ohio State -2.5
O/U: 47.5