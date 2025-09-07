Live Stream Tennessee Titans vs Denver Broncos for Free: TV Channel, Time, How To Watch NFL, Betting Odds
Tennessee Titans vs Denver Broncos
- Date: Sunday, September 7th
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
The Tennessee Titans will face the Denver Broncos in week 1 of the NFL season at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, September 7th.
The Titans enter the season with the league's worst record from last year, 3-14, but they did secure the first overall draft pick. With that pick, they landed quarterback Cam Ward out of Miami. Cam was a Heisman finalist, and he set the record for most passing touchdowns by a single player in college football history. The Titans are excited to have such raw talent and hope that with some development, he can become a star in the league.
After an extremely successful 2024 season that ended in a 31-7 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the wildcard round, the Broncos are ready to start fresh and contend in the AFC. Bo Nix emerged as a standout quarterback in his rookie season, showcasing his ability to air the ball out and scramble for first downs. With a loaded defense, the Broncos are ready to contend against the AFC powerhouse offenses like Buffalo, Baltimore, and Kansas City.
This is a great NFL matchup that you will not want to miss; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: Titans vs Broncos Live | Stream for free on Fubo
Fubo has you covered for live football this year. Watch nationally and locally televised NFL and NCAA games every week on CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, ABC, FS1, ESPN2, ESPNU, NFL Network, and more. Plus NFL RedZone.
Regional restrictions may apply.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Broncos ML: -450
Titans ML: +350
Spread: Broncos -8.5
O/U 42.5