Live Stream Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Houston Texans for Free: TV Channel, Time, How To Watch NFL, Betting Odds
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Houston Texans
- Date: Monday, September 15th
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Houston Texans in week 2 of the NFL season at NRG Stadium on Monday, September 15th.
The Texans are looking to bounce back after a tough Week 1 loss, where the offense struggled to find the end zone. Quarterback C.J. Stroud will need to be sharper, and the defense, led by Will Anderson Jr., will aim to create pressure early and often against Tampa Bay’s offense.
The Buccaneers come into this one with momentum after a comeback win last week, but they’ll be without key starters like Chris Godwin and Tristan Wirfs. Rookie receiver Emeka Egbuka has been a bright spot, and Tampa will need him to step up again in what should be a close, hard-fought matchup.
This is a great NFL matchup that you will not want to miss; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Buccaneers ML: +120
Texans ML: -140
Spread: HOU -2.5
O/U: 42.5