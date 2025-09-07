Live Stream Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons for Free: TV Channel, Time, How To Watch NFL, Betting Odds
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons
- Date: Sunday, September 7th
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Atlanta Falcons in week 1 of the NFL season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, September 7th.
The Bucs will open their 2025 campaign against their division rivals and have high expectations for the season. After a successful 2024 season that ended in a loss in the wildcard round vs the Commanders, they look to bounce back even stronger this season. Quarterback Baker Mayfield has a fully loaded offense with veteran receiver Mike Evans and breakout rookie sensation running back Bucky Irving. He should be set up for another great season and may even contend for the MVP.
Atlanta is coming off an alright 8-9 season in 2024, where they switched gears mid-season from veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins to rookie Michael Penix Jr. This switch was viewed as out of the blue, and there were many doubters of Penix's ability to translate his skills to the NFL. Through the stretch of the season, he was able to put together some good games and adapt to the league. Atlanta spent a lot of money on defense in the offseason, and many analysts see it finishing in the top 10 as a unit. The Atlanta offense is also just as loaded with names like Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts, and Drake London, who are all projected to have monster seasons.
This is a great NFL matchup that you will not want to miss; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Atlanta ML: +105
Buccaneers ML: -120
Spread: Buccaneers -1
O/U: 47