Live Stream San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks for Free: TV Channel, Time, How To Watch NFL, Betting Odds

- Date: Sunday, September 7th
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
The San Francisco 49ers will face the Atlanta Falcons in week 1 of the NFL season at Lumen Field on Sunday, September 7th.
The Seahawks are starting the season with a new face at quarterback. Sam Darnold was acquired in free agency after his career revival in Minnesota. Sam Darnold was arguably a top-10 quarterback last season, and he looks to continue the success with a fresh start. With the departure of both receivers, Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, the door is wide open for Jaxon Smith-Njigba to become the true wide receiver one. The Seahawks also brought in veteran receiver Cooper Kupp from the division rival Rams. The Seahawks should be a playoff contender in the NFC this season.
After an uncharacteristic 6-11 record and a 2024 season riddled with injuries, the Niners are looking to bounce back into the playoff scene. This offseason, quarterback Brock Purdy signed a 5-year, $265 million extension. This makes him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league, and now he has to prove that he is worth it this season. A key loss for the Niners is wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who was traded to the Commanders. He brought a different dimension to the Kyle Shanahan-schemed offense.
This is a great NFL matchup that you will not want to miss; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
49ers ML: +140
Seahawks ML: +120
Spread: 49ers -2.5
O/U 43.5