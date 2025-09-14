Live Stream San Francisco 49ers vs. New Orleans Saints for Free: TV Channel, Time, How To Watch NFL, Betting Odds
Denver Broncos vs New Orleans Saints
- Date: Sunday, September 14th
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Fox
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
The San Francisco 49ers will face the New Orleans Saints in week 2 of the 2025 NFL Season at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, September 14th.
San Francisco squeaked out a week 1 win against the Seahawks, 17-13. Looking to return to NFC Champion form of years past, the 49ers will have a tough time doing that in the early stages of the 2025 season. Star tight end George Kittle was placed in injured reserve due to a hamstring injury. Pro Bowl quarterback Brock Purdy will be out for a couple of weeks with a toe injury. Mac Jones, the former first round pick of the Patriots, will be making his first start with San Francisco Sunday.
The Saints find themselves in a retooling phase, as evident in their 20-13 opening loss to Arizona. Spencer Rattler threw an inefficient 27/46 times for 214 yards, and their lone touchdown was an Alvin Kamara 18 yard rush. New Orleans is dealing with their share of injuries, too. Guard Trevor Penning, toe injury, and edge rusher Chase Young, calf injury, will have to wait to make their season debuts.
While San Francisco is favored, New Orleans could play spoiler against the short-handed 49ers. However, Ricky Pearsall and Christian McCaffrey should make Jones’ first start smoother.
This is a great NFL matchup that you will not want to miss; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Broncos ML: -195
Saints ML: +165
Spread: DEN -3.5
O/U: 39.5