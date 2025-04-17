Live Stream RBC Heritage: How to Watch PGA Tour Golf, TV Channel, Odds
RBC Heritage
- Date: Thursday, April 17th - Sunday, April 20th
- Time: 7:15 a.m. ET
- Live Stream: ESPN+ (WATCH)
The RBC Heritage takes center stage on the PGA Tour as the first round is officially underway at Harbour Town Golf Links in South Carolina.
Scottie Scheffler is back to try and defend his 2024 title at the RBC Heritage event. He shot three-under-par during his final round to finish nineteen-under for the tournament, beating the second-place finisher by three strokes.
Scheffler, the world's number one golfer, will have plenty of competition, with Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Aberg, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, and Corey Connors all participating. Aberg might be the biggest threat to Scheffler. He has flown up the Official World Golf Rankings this year and is currently in fifth place heading into the tournament.
Rory McIlroy will not be competing as he continues to celebrate completing a career Grand Slam after his win at Augusta.
This is a great golf event, and you do not want to miss any of the action, so make sure to tune in.
WATCH: RBC Heritage Live | Stream on ESPN+
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
RBC Heritage Winner:
Scottie Scheffler (+360)
Collin Morikawa (+1100)
Ludvig Aberg (+1200)
Xander Schauffele (+1200)
Patrick Cantlay (+1800)
Justin Thomas (+2000)
Corey Connors (+2200)
Russell Henley (+2500)
Shane Lowry (+2800)
Viktor Hovland (+3000)