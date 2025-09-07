Live Stream Pittsburgh Steelers vs New York Jets for Free: TV Channel, Time, How To Watch NFL, Betting Odds
Pittsburgh Steelers vs New York Jets
- Date: Sunday, September 7th
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
The Pittsburgh Steelers square off against the New York Jets to kick off the 2025 NFL season at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, September 7th.
Following a two-season experiment with the Jets that floundered, Aaron Rodgers will be making his first start with the Pittsburgh Steelers against his former employer. True to their history, Pittsburgh’s defense remains one of the most formidable units in the NFL. With T.J. Watt still playing at a superstar level, the Steelers should have no problem mitigating New York’s offense.
Where question marks arise is the Steelers’ offense. Rodgers is 41, and outside of D.K. Metcalf, the receiving corps is very shallow. It could play well, but it is all unknown until kickoff.
New York also has a quarterback facing his old team. Justin Fields spent his 2024 in a shaky season with the Steelers. Fields reunites with his college teammate, receiver Garrett Wilson, on a retooled Jets team under new head coach Aaron Glenn. Breece Hall rounds out a fun, young offense that could make some noise.
While not quite as elite as Pittsburgh’s defense, the Jets have a solid squad. Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner are in line to give Rodgers a tough challenge on Sunday.
Rodgers will either win this game or lose it. Should he turn the clock back, Rodgers will light up the New York defense. But if he plays like his Jets self, it will be a tough battle for Pittsburgh, and the Jets may pull off the week 1 upset.
This game is destined to have plenty of eyes on it, and could go in either team’s favor. Whichever team wins, it will surely be a great opening match of the season.
