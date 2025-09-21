Live Stream Pittsburgh Steelers vs New England Patriots for Free: TV Channel, Time, How To Watch NFL, Betting Odds
Pittsburgh Steelers vs New England Patriots
- Date: Sunday, September 21st
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
The Pittsburgh Steelers will face the New England Patriots in week 3 of the NFL season at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 21st.
After a week 1 shootout against the Jets, Pittsburgh had high expectations going into the game against Seattle in week 2, those expectations went out the window. Seattle locked up the passing game and only allowed 203 yards to Aaron Rodgers and snagged 2 interceptions off of him. The only bright spot on the Steelers' offense was running back Jaylen Warren, who put up 134 total yards to lead all position players.
Look out, Patriots fans, Drake Maye has arrived. The second-year quarterback had all eyes on him in week two, putting up a dominant performance against the Dolphins on the road. Boasting a 19/23 completion rate for 230 yards, 2 passing touchdowns, and a rushing touchdown, easily his best career game. Maye looked calm, cool, and collected in the pocket, throwing dimes into tight windows for his receivers. Antonio Gibson had a monster play, returning a kickoff for 90 yards and a touchdown to give the Patriots the lead late in the game. With Maye’s development, the Patriots are set for the future and have found their guy.
This is a great NFL matchup that you will not want to miss; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Steelers ML: -115
Patriots ML: -110
Spread: Steelers -1
O/U 44.5