Live Stream Pittsburgh Steelers vs Carolina Panthers for Free: TV Channel, Time, How To Watch, Betting Odds
Pittsburgh Steelers vs Carolina Panthers
- Date: Thursday, August 21st
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
The Pittsburgh Steelers will face the Carolina Panthers in week 3 of the NFL preseason at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, August 21st.
These are the last tune-up games for every NFL team before the start of the regular season. Fans can watch their team take the field one last time before the competition heats up. Once week 1 arrives, the wins are the ultimate high, and the losses start to sting.
Position battles are still underway, and fantasy football players across the nation are seeking any sort of last-second validation before making their draft selections.
Now that the NFL has transitioned to only three preseason contests per team, we have seen a rise in the number of starters participating in at least a drive or two to get the juices flowing and establish a rhythm.
These games are completely insignificant when it comes to overall records and standings, but they are more important than one may think when it comes to roster construction and building players up for the start of the year.
This is a great NFL matchup that you will not want to miss; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: Steelers vs Panthers Live | Stream for free on Fubo
Fubo has you covered for live football this year. Watch nationally and locally televised NFL and NCAA games every week on CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, ABC, FS1, ESPN2, ESPNU, NFL Network, and more. Plus NFL RedZone.
Regional restrictions may apply.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Steelers ML: -225
Panthers ML: +190
Spread: PIT -4.5
O/U: 36.5