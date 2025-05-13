Live Stream Pacers vs Cavaliers: How to Watch NBA Playoffs, Time, TV Channel, Odds
Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers
- Date: Tuesday, May 13
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV
- Live Stream: Sling (WATCH LIVE)
The Indiana Pacers will face the Cleveland Cavaliers in this NBA Playoffs matchup at Rocket Arena on Tuesday, May 13th.
The mighty Cavaliers are in danger of being knocked out of the postseason much earlier than expected. After posting an Eastern Conference-best 64-18 record during the regular season, they now find themselves in a 3-1 hole in the second round of the playoffs.
Donovan Mitchell has to be the man tonight. If he has another performance like in Game 4, when he only scored 12 points on 3-11 shooting, Cleveland's season will end in disappointment tonight. If he plays up to his potential, there is no reason why the Cavaliers cannot extend this series.
Tyrese Haliburton will look to prevent Game 6. Cleveland is a dangerous team that the Pacers will not want to give any sign of hope to. Expect Haliburton to play a scoring role tonight instead of his usual distributing role as Indiana tries to advance. When Haliburton has scored at least 20 points this postseason, the Pacers are 3-0.
This is a great NBA Playoffs matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Pacers: +250
Cavaliers: -310
Spread: CLE -8.5
O/U: 231.5