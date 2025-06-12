Live Stream Oilers vs Panthers: How to Watch NHL Stanley Cup Final Game 4, Time, TV Channel, Odds
Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers - Game 4
- Date: Thursday, June 12
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV
- Live Stream: Sling (WATCH)
The Edmonton Oilers will face the Florida Panthers in this NHL Stanley Cup Final Game 4 matchup at the Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday, June 12th.
The Oilers need to find a way to bounce back from an embarrassing loss in Game 3, in which they allowed the Panthers to score six goals while only coming up with one of their own. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl were non-existent in defeat, and Edmonton is nothing without their two superstars powering the offense. Expect a bounce-back game from two of the most talented players in the world.
Florida knows the drill. They have the championship experience, star power, and depth to win their second straight Stanley Cup title, but they must keep their foot on the gas tonight at home. They likely will not hold the Oilers in check twice in a row, meaning they will have to get points on the board once again. They have had no problem doing so thus far in the series, scoring 14 goals through the first three games.
This is a great NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Oilers: +125
Stars: -145
Spread: FLA -1.5 (+170)
O/U: 6.5