Live Stream Nuggets vs Thunder: How to Watch NBA Playoffs, Time, TV Channel, Odds
Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder - Game 5
- Date: Tuesday, May 13
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV
- Live Stream: Sling (WATCH LIVE)
WATCH: Nuggets vs Thunder Live | Stream with Sling
The Denver Nuggets will face the Oklahoma City Thunder in this NBA Playoffs matchup at the Paycom Center on Tuesday, May 13th.
The two MVP candidates have come to play. Nikola Jokic is averaging 26.5 points and 14.8 rebounds per game, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 27.5 points, grabbed 8.3 rebounds, and dished out 7.3 assists per game. The primary stat that pops out is that Jokic, who averaged over ten assists per game in the regular season, is losing the assist battle, with just over five a night.
Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein have done well enough of a job at slowing down the dominant Jokic, which has allowed the Thunder to double team less than usual, in return limiting Jokic's passing abilities. Distributing is one of the primary strengths of the Nuggets' superstar player's game. They will be in good hands if Oklahoma City can contain him as a playmaker tonight.
This is a great NBA Playoffs matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: NBA Playoffs Live | Stream with Sling
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Nuggets: +340
Thunder: -450
Spread: OKC -9.5
O/U: 221.5