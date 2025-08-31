Live Stream Notre Dame vs Miami for Free: Time, TV Channel, How To Watch NCAA College Football, Betting Odds
Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Miami Hurricanes
- Date: Sunday, August 31st
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Channel: ESPN 4K
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will face the Miami Hurricanes in week 1 of the CFB season at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, August 31st.
The University of Miami Hurricanes enter the 2025 college football season with high expectations following a strong 2024 campaign that included a 10-win season and a Florida Cup title. Under the leadership of head coach Mario Cristobal in his fourth year, the Hurricanes hope to build upon their success and contend for both the ACC Championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff. Offensively, Miami has an air raid system executed by offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson. The team returns with an outstanding offensive line, providing a solid foundation for the offense. Quarterback Carson Beck, a transfer from Georgia, is expected to lead the offense and has the potential to surpass 3,600 passing yards and 25 touchdowns if the team avoids early-season setbacks.
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish enter the 2025 college football season with high expectations following a historic 2024 campaign that saw them reach the national championship game. Under head coach Marcus Freeman, now in his fourth year, the Irish aim to build upon their success and contend for another College Football Playoff appearance. Notre Dame has a strong offensive lineup, including a buff offensive line and a deep running back corps. The quarterback of choice is redshirt freshman CJ Carr, stepping up to fill Riley Leonard's role, who they lost to the NFL. While Carr lacks starting experience, he is expected to benefit from the team's established
This is a great College football matchup that you will not want to miss; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Notre Dame ML: -135
LSU ML: +115
Spread: Notre Dame -2.5
O/U: 49.5