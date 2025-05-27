Live Stream New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers: How to Watch NBA Eastern Conference Finals, Time, TV Channel, Odds
New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers - Game 4
- Date: Tuesday, May 27
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV
The New York Knicks will face the Indiana Pacers in this NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 matchup at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday, May 27th.
Indiana needs to come out with a sense of urgency after blowing a 20-point lead in Game 3 and letting New York back into the series. They have the advantage of playing at home tonight, but they must capitalize on the opportunity. Otherwise, they will be heading back to New York with the series tied at two games apiece.
Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson must come up big in Game 4. It is on the stars to step up on the road, and Towns delivered in Game 3 by scoring 20 points in the fourth quarter. He only had four going into the final period, but he came through when New York needed him the most.
This is a great Eastern Conference Finals matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Knicks: +125
Pacers: -145
Spread: IND -3.5
O/U: 219.5