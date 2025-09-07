Live Stream New York Giants vs Washington Commanders for Free: TV Channel, Time, How To Watch NFL, Betting Odds
New York Giants vs Washington Commanders
- Date: Sunday, September 7th
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
The New York Giants will face the Washington Commanders in week 1 of the NFL season at Northwest Stadium on Sunday, September 7th.
The New York Giants head south to start their 2025 campaign against a division rival, which will be quite a challenge with all of the new faces on both sides of the ball. The most notable new player is Super Bowl champion quarterback Russell Wilson. The Giants will be Wilson's third team in three years, and he is hoping to find a home in the Big Apple. He is surrounded by generational talent, wide receiver Malik Nabers, and an improved offensive line. Although Wilson is the starter, there is someone by the name Jaxon Dart who is lurking close behind who could take over the team mid-year.
Washington is coming off one of their best seasons in recent memory with a 12-5 record and an NFC championship appearance, where it tragically lost to the Eagles. In the 2024 draft, the commanders struck gold with LSU quarterback Jaden Daniels being a breakout star last season. Many speculate that with the powerful team that has been put around him, he is going to be an MVP favorite and will have the commanders contending yet again in the NFC.
This is a great NFL matchup that you will not want to miss; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Giants ML: +225
Commanders ML: -275
Spread: Commanders -6
O/U: 45.5