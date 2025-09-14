Live Stream New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys for Free: TV Channel, Time, How To Watch NFL, Betting Odds
New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys
- Date: Sunday, September 14th
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
The New York Giants will face the Dallas Cowboys in week 2 of the NFL season at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, September 14th.
Russell Wilson and the Giants had a horrendous week 1 performance against the division rival Commanders losing 21-6. Starting the season scoring 0 touchdowns doesn’t feel good for any team and seeing Dallas as your next opponent doesn't give you much hope. Wilson had a very poor showing completing only 17/37 passes for a 45% completion rate, this performance led to Giants fans in the stands chanting “We want Jaxon”. If Wilson continues these struggles could we see rookie quarterback Jaxon Dart early in the season?
The Dallas Cowboys led by Dak Prescott and Ceedee Lamb had a great showing in week 1 against the Eagles despite the loss. There were a lot of positives that came from the game, like holding the eagles to just 3 points in the second half, the tough thing is that Dallas was held scoreless in the second half which is not optimal if you want to have a chance at winning. On the final drive of the game Dallas was driving down the field and about to get into the red zone but star receiver Ceedee Lamb had two very costly drops that led to a turnover on downs. Many see Dallas bouncing back big in this game, will they be able to get it done?
This is a great NFL matchup that you will not want to miss; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: Giants vs Cowboys Live | Stream for free on Fubo
Fubo has you covered for live football this year. Watch nationally and locally televised NFL and NCAA games every week on CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, ABC, FS1, ESPN2, ESPNU, NFL Network, and more. Plus NFL RedZone.
Regional restrictions may apply.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Giants ML: +220
Cowboys ML: -275
Spread: Cowboys -6
O/U 44.5