Live Stream New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Chargers for Free: TV Channel, Time, How To Watch, Betting Odds
New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Chargers
- Date: Sunday, August 10th
- Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NFL Network, WVUE-FOX 8 (New Orleans), KCBS-CBS2 (Los Angeles)
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
The New Orleans Saints will face the Los Angeles Chargers in week 1 of the NFL preseason at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 10th.
The NFL regular season does not kick off until Thursday, September 4th, when the defending champion Eagles will play host to the Cowboys. That does not mean there is not already football to be played, and fans can follow their favorite teams throughout the preseason.
While the stars do not play much and the final result does not end up on the record, this is an essential time in the NFL year, as position battles are still being decided, and the final roster spots are up for grabs.
Sometimes a star is born in the preseason, and there is nothing better than being one of the first people to see a player break out from the start. Fubo has you covered with a wide range of channels that will put you right in the middle of the action, so you do not miss a second of the games all season long.
This is a great NFL matchup that you will not want to miss; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Saints ML: -115
Chargers ML: -105
Spread: NO -1
O/U: 36.5