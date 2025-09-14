Live Stream New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins for Free: TV Channel, Time, How To Watch NFL, Betting Odds
New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins
- Date: Sunday, September 14th
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
The New England Patriots will face the Miami Dolphins in week 2 of the NFL season at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, September 14th.
The new look Patriots had an alright performance against the Raiders in week one losing by only one score 20-13. The offense seemed to be working out some growing pains seeing some new faces on the field and just building some team chemistry. Drake Maye and the offense were able to move the ball pretty well totaling 336 yards, the struggles came in the red zone where they just weren’t able to punch in for a score. Hopefully traveling down to Miami will warm this offense up and get them rolling.
After an embarrassing week 1 performance in Indianapolis the Dolphins look to rekindle a winning flame at home against the division rival Patriots. The Dolphins looked flat out awful in week one with only 211 yards of total offense and a single touchdown which came with 6 minutes left in the fourth. Tua had a horrific day throwing 2 interceptions and getting sacked 3 times, although he is contracted with the Dolphins though the next few seasons, many think that he is not the answer. One positive going into this game is that Tua has never lost a game to the Patriots boasting a 7-0 record, can he make it 8 on Sunday?
This is a great NFL matchup that you will not want to miss; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Patriots ML: +110
Dolphins ML: -130
Spread: Dolphins -2.5
O/U 43.5