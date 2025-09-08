Live Stream Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears for Free: TV Channel, Time, How To Watch NFL MNF, Betting Odds
Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears
- Date: Monday, September 8th
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
The Minnesota Vikings will face the Chicago Bears in week 1 of the NFL season at Soldier Field on Monday, September 8th.
Justin Jefferson will look to make the Vikings' new starting quarterback's life easy during his first NFL start. J.J. McCarthy has the potential to be the long-term answer for Minnesota, and he has already shown that he has the leadership qualities to be a franchise quarterback during Michigan's title run. Now it is up to him to prove it on the field.
Caleb Williams is a potential breakout player this season under new head coach Ben Johnson. Williams threw for over 3,500 yards and 20 touchdowns during his rookie season, but still left something to be desired, and Johnson might have the knowledge to unlock his young quarterback's full potential. If he reaches his ceiling, Williams has the tools to be one of the very best players in the league.
This is a great NFL matchup that you will not want to miss; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: Vikings vs Bears Live | Stream for free on Fubo
Fubo has you covered for live football this year. Watch nationally and locally televised NFL and NCAA games every week on CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, ABC, FS1, ESPN2, ESPNU, NFL Network, and more. Plus NFL RedZone.
Regional restrictions may apply.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Vikings ML: -110
Bears ML: -110
Spread: CHI -1.5 (+105)
O/U: 43.5