Live Stream Miami Dolphins vs Indianapolis Colts for Free: TV Channel, Time, How To Watch NFL, Betting Odds
Miami Dolphins vs Indianapolis Colts
- Date: Sunday, September 7th
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
The Miami Dolphins will face the Indianapolis Colts in week 1 of the NFL season at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, September 7th.
Indianapolis is coming off an alright 8-9 record and a 2nd place finish in the AFC South. Head coach Shane Steichen is in his 3rd year of coaching and could be on the hot seat if they don’t make the playoffs. The Colts had a quarterback battle between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones throughout training camp, and they have decided that Daniel Jones is going to start week 1. Many think that the Colts pulled the plug too early on the Anthony Richardson experiment, and others are excited to see if Daniel Jones can revive his career.
After a mediocre 8-9 2024 campaign, the Dolphins are looking to make a playoff push with Tua Tagovailoa at the helm. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill has put up historic numbers in years past, but after an injury-riddled 2024 year, it is speculated that he could be on the decline. Miami has lost some significant defensive pieces, such as safety Jevon Holland, leaving many to wonder if its high-speed offense is enough.
This is a great NFL matchup that you will not want to miss; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: Dolphins vs Colts Live | Stream for free on Fubo
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Dolphins ML: -110
Colts ML: -110
Spread: Colts -1
O/U: 46.5