Live Stream Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills for Free: How To Watch NFL TNF, TV Channel, Time, Betting Odds
Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills
- Date: Thursday, September 18th
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS (Local)
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
The Miami Dolphins will face the Buffalo Bills in week 3 of the NFL season at Highmark Stadium on Thursday Night Football.
The Bills come into this matchup riding back-to-back wins, including a dominant performance over the Jets where their defense shut things down and Josh Allen managed the game efficiently despite limited passing stats. In Week 1, they showed off their explosive side with a big win over the Titans, proving they can beat teams in multiple ways. James Cook has added solid production on the ground, and Buffalo’s defense has stepped up even with key starters missing.
Miami, on the other hand, has had a rough start. They dropped a close one to the Patriots in Week 2 after falling short in the fourth quarter, and their Week 1 loss to the Chargers exposed some defensive gaps. Tua Tagovailoa has struggled to stay upright behind a shaky line, and turnovers have been costly. Still, the offense has big-play potential with De’Von Achane and Tyreek Hill both capable of flipping the momentum in an instant. If Jaylen Waddle is back in the lineup, that adds another layer of speed that could test Buffalo’s depth on defense.
This is a great NFL matchup that you will not want to miss; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Dolphins ML: +500
Bills ML: -800
Spread: BUF -10.5
O/U: 50.5