Live Stream Memorial Tournament for Free: How to Watch PGA Tour Golf, TV Channel, Odds
The Memorial Tournament
- Date: Thursday, May 29th - Sunday, June 1st
- Time: 7:30 a.m. ET
- TV Channel: The Golf Channel, CBS
- Live Stream: FuboTV (TRY FOR FREE), ESPN+ (WATCH NOW)
ESPN+ coverage begins when the first players tee off, while the main coverage can be streamed with FuboTV on CBS and The Golf Channel.
The Memorial Tournament takes center stage on the PGA Tour as the first round is officially underway at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Ohio.
Scottie Scheffler looks to defend his title after edging out Collin Morikawa last year by one stroke. He held on with a score of -8, but Morikawa put up a good fight, beating Scheffler by four strokes on the final day, allowing him to pull within one down the stretch.
Scheffler and Morikawa will be joined this weekend by a star-studded cast of golfers that includes Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Ludvig Åberg, Jordan Spieth, and Shane Lowry.
Rory McIlroy will be absent from this event as he continues to take it easy following his career Grand Slam win at the Masters.
Scheffler has been on an absolute tear recently, finishing inside the top five in five out of his last six events, claiming first place twice. It will be up to the rest of the field to try to apply some pressure on him this week.
This is a great golf event, and you do not want to miss any of the action, so make sure to tune in.
WATCH: The Memorial Tournament I Stream for free with FuboTV
WATCH: RBC Heritage Live | Stream on ESPN+
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
The Memorial Tournament Winner:
Scottie Scheffler +280
Xander Schauffele +1600
Collin Morikawa +1600
Justin Thomas +1800
Patrick Cantlay +2200
Tommy Fleetwood +2500
Ludvig Åberg +2500
Viktor Hovland +2800
Corey Conner +3000
Hideki Matsuyama +3500
Jordan Spieth +3500
Daniel Berger +4000
Shane Lowry +4000
Tony Finau +4500
Sepp Straka +4500
Denny McCarthy +4500
Si Woo Kim +4500
J.J. Spaunv+5000
Keegan Bradley +5000