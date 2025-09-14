Live Stream Los Angeles Rams vs Tennessee Titans for Free: TV Channel, Time, How To Watch NFL, Betting Odds
Los Angeles Rams vs Tennessee Titans
- Date: Sunday, September 14th
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
The Los Angeles Rams will face the Tennessee Titans in week 2 of the NFL season at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, September 14th.
The Titans started their season at Mile High versus the Broncos, narrowly losing 12-20. This was rookie quarterback Cam Ward's first NFL start and he looked promising. Down only one score late in the game Cam orchestrated a pretty solid drive, throwing accurate balls to receivers who had some costly drops. The Titans only put up 133 total yards against the consensus number 1 defense last week, will they be able to figure out how to move the ball further against the Rams?
After a gritty 14-9 win over the CJ Stroud lead Texans the Rams look to continue their hot start against a rookie quarterback. Rams superstar receiver Puka Nacua reeled in 10 balls for 130 yards and was the leading receiver of the game. The offense wasn’t their bright spot last week, with a stout defense only allowing 9 points and holding receiver Nico Collins to only 25 yards, while also sacking CJ Stroud 3 times, the Rams could be scary good with their defense alone.
Will the Titans be able to get their offense going or will Jared Verse and the defense be game wreckers and get The Rams to 2-0?
This is a great NFL matchup that you will not want to miss; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Titans ML: +200
Rams ML: -250
Spread: Rams -5.5
O/U 41.5