Live Stream Los Angeles Rams vs Philadelphia Eagles for Free: TV Channel, Time, How To Watch NFL, Betting Odds
Los Angeles Rams vs Philadelphia Eagles
- Date: Sunday, September 21st
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
The Los Angeles Rams will face the Philadelphia Eagles in a week 3 rematch of the NFC divisional game at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, September 21st.
The Rams took over Nissan Stadium in Tennessee with a commanding win against the Titans, 33-19. Matthew Stafford was dealing to receivers Puka Nacua, who put up 136 yards and a touchdown, as well as Davante Adams with 106 yards and a touchdown. The Rams found their offensive spark against a solid Titans defense, but the real difference maker was the Rams' defense, sacking Cam Ward 5 times and keeping the Titans offense off the field.
The Eagles have started the season 2-0 against two strong opponents, and there's a lot to look forward to for the rest of the season if they keep winning like this. Although the Eagles aren’t putting up crazy stats with Hurts only throwing for 101 yards, they are winning games, and that's all that matters. Many believe that the passing attack won't be a factor in closer games, but when the Eagles turn it on, they become lights out with AJ Brown and Devonta Smith reeling in balls. The defense wrangled Mahomes for 2 sacks and intercepted him in the red zone to stop a score. With a solid core, Philly is looking unstoppable.
This is a great NFL matchup between two 2-0 teams that you will not want to miss; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: Rams vs Eagles Live | Stream for free on Fubo
Fubo has you covered for live football this year. Watch nationally and locally televised NFL and NCAA games every week on CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, ABC, FS1, ESPN2, ESPNU, NFL Network, and more. Plus NFL RedZone.
Regional restrictions may apply.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Rams ML: +155
Eagles ML: -190
Spread: Eagles -3.5
O/U 45