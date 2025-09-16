Live Stream Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders for Free: TV Channel, Time, How To Watch NFL, Betting Odds
Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders
- Date: Monday, September 15th
- Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
The Los Angeles Chargers will face the Las Vegas Raiders in week 2 of the NFL season at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, September 15th.
The Chargers roll in off a strong Week 1 win over Kansas City and are looking to build momentum early in the AFC West race. Justin Herbert will be key. If Los Angeles can protect him well and keep up the pressure on the Raiders' defense, the Bolts should be able to move the ball effectively. Their offense looks sharp, and establishing the run game to take pressure off Herbert could open things up downfield.
On the other side, the Raiders are riding high after a win of their own in their opener, and they’ll want to bring a physical edge at home. Tight end Brock Bowers’ return to practice gives them a boost in the passing game, and their 12‑personnel looks have been working well. Defensively, they’ll need a strong pass rush and to find ways to disrupt Herbert’s rhythm. In a division game with playoff implications, expect this one to be tightly contested and decided by turnovers or special teams.
This is a great NFL matchup that you will not want to miss; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Chargers ML: -200
Texans ML: +170
Spread: LAC -3.5
O/U: 47.5