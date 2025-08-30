Live Stream Long Island University vs Florida: Time, TV Channel, How To Watch NCAA College Football, Betting Odds
Long Island University vs Florida Gators
- Date: Saturday, August 30th
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- Channel: ESPN (Watch Now)
- Live Stream: ESPN/Disney (Watch Now)
The Long Island Sharks will face the No.15 Florida Gators in week 1 of the CFB season at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday, August 30th.
This matchup marks the first-ever meeting between the two programs. Florida enters the game ranked No.15 nationally and is a monster favorite, with ESPN Analytics giving them a 99% chance to win.
The Gators will be fielding sophomore quarterback DJ Lagway, who has been recovering from shoulder and calf injuries that kept him out during spring practice. Lagway had a great freshman season with 1,915 passing yards and 12 touchdowns, and ran 101 yards. Head coach Billy Napier is a big believer in Lagway's game and expects big things from him this season.
The Sharks are representing the Northeast Conference in the FCS and are extreme underdogs with almost no hope of winning this game. Quarterback Ethan Greenwood is expected to start the game for the Sharks. This will be a challenging game, considering Florida consistently fields a strong defense year after year. With Florida expected to lead throughout the game, it presents an opportunity for them to assess their depth and give younger players a chance to showcase their skills.
This is a great College football matchup that you will not want to miss; make sure to tune in.
Watch Long Island University vs Florida | Start Your Subscription Now
ESPN has launched a new streaming service that offers a wide array of channels and sports to choose from. It is the ultimate package for sports enthusiasts, with coverage of the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, WNBA, UFC, UFL, SEC, ACC, Big 12, and more. It can also be bundled with Disney+ and Hulu at a discounted price right now.
Regional restrictions may apply.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Long Island State ML: N/A
Florida ML: N/A
Spread: Florida -45.5
O/U: 55.5