Live Stream Las Vegas Raiders vs Washington Commanders for Free: TV Channel, Time, How To Watch NFL, Betting Odds

Las Vegas Raiders vs Washington Commanders
- Date: Sunday, September 21st
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
The Las Vegas Raiders will face the Washington Commanders in a week 3 matchup at Northwest Stadium on Sunday, September 21st.
Monday Night was indeed not the Raiders' night, only putting up 9 points in a brutal loss to division rival Los Angeles Chargers. The Raiders fell to a 1-1 record after a promising week 1 win in New England and dropping a game at home in week 2 to the Chargers. Geno Smith had one of the worst games of his career, throwing the ball 43 times and only amounting to 180 yards, and that's not even the worst part; he had 3 interceptions. The offense wasn’t able to get the run game clicking, which closed off the passing attack and screwed up their whole game plan.
Making their way home after a loss in Green Bay on Thursday night, the Commanders should be well rested and dominate this game with quarterback Jayden Daniels looking to improve on his completion percentage. An unfortunate loss for the Commanders is running back Austin Ekeler, who tore his Achilles tendon late in the game. Ekeler plays a huge part in Washington's pass game, and he will certainly be missed as a target for Jayden Daniels. The Commanders are in a great spot for a bounce-back against a Raiders team looking to figure some things out.
This is a great NFL matchup that you will not want to miss; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Raiders ML: +230
Commanders ML: -285
Spread: Commanders -6
O/U 47.5