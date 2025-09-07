Live Stream Las Vegas Raiders vs New England Patriots for Free: TV Channel, Time, How To Watch NFL, Betting Odds
Las Vegas Raiders vs New England Patriots
- Date: Sunday, September 7th
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
The Las Vegas Raiders will face the New England Patriots in week 1 of the NFL season at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 7th.
After an unsuccessful trial with Jerod Mayo as coach, the Patriots have opted to hire a former linebacker, Mike Vrabel, who previously coached the Titans. Vrabel is excited to have a new project come across his desk as Drake Maye steps into his second year as quarterback. The Patriots have been big spenders in the offseason, buffing up their defense and bringing in new weapons for Maye to throw to. A big name coming in is Stefon Diggs, who was an All-Pro receiver for division rival Buffalo Bills a few seasons ago. With these improvements, the Patriots are projected to be right around seven wins and could have a ceiling of bringing a wild-card team.
The Raiders have also been big players in free agency after a super disappointing 4-13 record. They decided to clear house and bring in Super Bowl champion head coach Pete Carroll. Pete was previously the head coach in Seattle for the 2023 season. With him having ties in Seattle, the Raiders decided to trade for veteran quarterback Geno Smith, who has been airing it out the last few years. Another player to look for is rookie running back Ashton Jeanty, who put up historic numbers last season and many say was robbed of the Heisman.
This is a great NFL matchup that you will not want to miss; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: Raiders vs Patriots Live | Stream for free on Fubo
Fubo has you covered for live football this year. Watch nationally and locally televised NFL and NCAA games every week on CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, ABC, FS1, ESPN2, ESPNU, NFL Network, and more. Plus NFL RedZone.
Regional restrictions may apply.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Raiders ML: +125
Patriots ML: -150
Spread: Patriots -2.5
O/U: 44