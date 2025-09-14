Live Stream Jacksonville Jaguars vs Cincinnati Bengals for Free: TV Channel, Time, How To Watch NFL, Betting Odds
Jacksonville Jaguars vs Cincinnati Bengals
- Date: Sunday, September 14th
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
The Jacksonville Jaguars will face the Cincinnati Bengals in week 2 of the NFL season at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, September 14th.
The Jaguars start their Liam Coen era with a commanding win against the Panthers at home. This win was nothing but positive for the Jaguars; the defense was commanding with two interceptions and shutting down the run game. The offense and defense introduced a rookie who had a pretty solid debut, Travis Hunter. Travis has been featured mainly as a receiver, but he also recorded his first tackle on defense. The Jags are extremely excited to have such a talent on both sides of the ball.
Cincinnati is notorious for starting the season slow, and they did against the Browns, but there was an unusual occurrence: a win. With an MVP like the 2024 season, Joe Burrow came out and only passed for 113 yards and a touchdown, while Ja’marr Chase only hauled in 2 catches for 26 yards. Although it was an underwhelming day, the Bengals have themselves on the winning side of week one for the first time in the past few years. Can the Bengals continue their success in week 2?
This is a great NFL matchup that you will not want to miss; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Jaguars ML: +155
Browns ML: -190
Spread: Bengals -3.5
O/U 49.5