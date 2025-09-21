Live Stream Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans for Free: TV Channel, Time, How To Watch NFL, Betting Odds
Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans
- Date: Sunday, September 21st
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
The Indianapolis Colts will face the Tennessee Titans in week 3 of the NFL season at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, September 21st.
In Week 2, the Colts barely snuck past the Broncos with a late-game walk-off field goal, winning 29-28. Daniel Jones set a personal best of 236 first-half passing yards against the consensus #1 pass defense in the league. The Colts are looking like a sleeper team in the AFC with Jones reinventing his career with an amazing system around him. With the support of running back Jonathan Taylor, who ran for 165 yards, the passing game opens up tremendously, allowing Jones to showcase his talents. With a stout defense, the Colts could make a push for a high playoff seed.
On the other hand, the Titans are still introducing rookie Cam Ward to the league, and he looks like he has the potential to be their franchise quarterback. Although the stats don’t show it, Ward had another great game, completing throws into tight windows and staying calm in the pocket. Even in a loss, the Titans are expecting development and improvement in the young team's skills. With a 2-score loss vs the Rams, there is a lot to be learned. As long as the Titans continue to develop Ward and surround him with the right pieces, this team will be legit in a few seasons.
This is a great NFL matchup that you will not want to miss; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Colts ML: -165
Titans ML: +140
Spread: Colts -3
O/U 43.5