Live Stream Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Game 5: Watch NBA Eastern Conference Finals, Time, TV Channel, Odds
Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks - Game 5
- Date: Thursday, May 29
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: TNT
The Indiana Pacers will face the New York Knicks in this NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals Game 5 matchup at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, May 29th.
New York is attempting to crawl its way out of a 3-1 hole, and it starts in Game 5, as they look to take it one game at a time. Luckily for the Knicks, they will be playing at home, giving them a slight edge in this one. Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns have been great in the series, averaging just over 59 points per game combined, but they have had no answer for Indiana defensively.
Tyrese Haliburton has had his way in leading the Pacers to a commanding lead, and he is coming off a 32-point, 15-assist, and 12-rebound night in Game 4. He has gotten it done as both a scorer and a facilitator in the playoffs, and seems to be hitting his top gear at the perfect time.
This game also holds significance as it could be the last ever NBA broadcast on TNT, which would put an end to Inside the NBA's historic run as the most popular postgame sports show in the country.
This is a great Eastern Conference Finals matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Knicks: -170
Pacers: +145
Spread: NY -4.5
O/U: 222.5