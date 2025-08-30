Live Stream Illinois State vs Oklahoma: Time, TV Channel, How To Watch NCAA College Football, Betting Odds
Illinois State Redbirds vs Oklahoma Sooners
- Date: Saturday, August 30th
- Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
- Channel: ESPN (Watch Now)
- Live Stream: ESPN/Disney (Watch Now)
The Illinois State Redbirds will face the No.18 Oklahoma Sooners in week 1 of the CFB season at OU Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 30th.
The Redbirds will open the 2025 football season with an extremely tough road game against the Oklahoma Sooners. Under 17th-year head coach Brock Spack, the Redbirds are coming off a successful 2024 season, finishing with a 10-4 record and losing in the second round of the FCS playoffs. The team has retained several players, like quarterback Tommy Rittenhouse, who passed for 2,840 yards and 17 touchdowns last season. Even with the returning talent, they still have a tall task facing such a strong Power 5 opponent.
Oklahoma's offense will be run by quarterback John Mateer, who transferred from Washington State to reunite with offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle. Oklahoma is looking to improve its offensive performance from the previous season, with a focus on developing chemistry between Mateer and his receiving corps. The defense is filled with players returning from last year who are eager to continue working and refining their craft. While the Redbirds aren’t a strong opponent, it is crucial for the Sooners to gain momentum early and build a culture.
This is a great College football matchup that you will not want to miss; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Illinois State ML: N/A
Oklahoma ML: N/A
Spread: Oklahoma -36.5
O/U: 60.5