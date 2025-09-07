Live Stream Houston Texans vs Los Angeles Rams for Free: TV Channel, Time, How To Watch NFL, Betting Odds
Houston Texans vs Los Angeles Rams
- Date: Sunday, September 7th
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
The Houston Texans will face the Los Angeles Rams in week 1 of the NFL season at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, September 7th.
After a great 2024 season, finishing 12-5, the Texans are looking to continue the success in Los Angeles. Quarterback CJ Stroud is entering his third season and is poised to make his next big step in his career and hopefully secure a contract extension. Another player to look for on Sunday is wide receiver Nico Collins, who has been putting up monster numbers the last few years. Houston is fielding a completely new Offensive line, which has very little experience and will be the key to them staying in the game.
The Rams come into this season after an emotional loss in the playoffs against Mathew Stafford's former team for the second year in a row. Although the season ended with a loss, they have a lot to look forward to. Their 2024 draft was extremely successful, getting both Jared Verse and Braden Fiske. These two anchor down their defensive line and create a nightmare for other teams' quarterbacks. The Rams also went out and got future Hall of Fame receiver Davante Adams, who has been floating around teams for the last few years. His presence allows for an open field for all receivers to get open and get the ball. The Rams are going to be great this year. Expect to see them in the playoffs and make some noise.
This is a great NFL matchup that you will not want to miss; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Rams ML: -150
Texans ML: +125
Spread: Rams -3
O/U 44