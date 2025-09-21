Live Stream Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars for Free: TV Channel, Time, How To Watch NFL, Betting Odds
Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars
- Date: Sunday, September 21st
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
The Houston Texans will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in week 3 of the NFL season at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, September 21st.
The Jaguars suffered a narrow loss to the Bengals in week 2, losing by 4 points late in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence had a roller coaster of a game, throwing 3 touchdowns but also giving up 2 interceptions. One thing that is clear when watching the Jaguars is that standout receivers Brian Thomas Jr. and Trevor Lawrence aren’t on the same page. On 12 targets, Thomas only had 4 receptions for 49 yards, which is uncharacteristic. The Jaguars' defense kept them in this game, snatching 3 interceptions to get the offense back on the field.
The Texans are 0-2 and tied for last in the AFC South, which nobody saw coming to start the year. CJ Stroud has not found his groove, and the offense looks one-dimensional not being able to run the ball like they did last year. Houston is in a favorable spot against their divisional foe.
This is a great NFL matchup that you will not want to miss; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: Texans vs Jaguars Live | Stream for free on Fubo
Fubo has you covered for live football this year. Watch nationally and locally televised NFL and NCAA games every week on CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, ABC, FS1, ESPN2, ESPNU, NFL Network, and more. Plus NFL RedZone.
Regional restrictions may apply.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Jaguars ML: -120
Texans ML: +100
Spread: Jaguars -1.5
O/U 44.5