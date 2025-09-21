Live Stream Green Bay Packers vs Cleveland Browns for Free: TV Channel, Time, How To Watch NFL, Betting Odds
Green Bay Packers vs Cleveland Browns
- Date: Sunday, September 21st
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
The Green Bay Packers will face the Cleveland Browns in week 3 of the 2025 NFL Season at Huntington Bank Field on Sunday, September 21st.
In the early stages of the 2025 NFL Season, the Green Bay Packers have looked like the team to beat. Jordan Love and the offense have been unstoppable. Running back Josh Jacobs and tight end Tucker Kraft are the weapons in Love’s arsenal that he loves most. But the defense is what has made Green Bay the feared opponent they are. Since making the splash for Micah Parsons just a week and a half before the season kicked off, the Packers’ defense has run circles around their opponents. They shut down the Lions in week 1, 27-13, and halted the Commanders last week, 27-18.
The Browns are having a rough start to 2025. After narrowly losing in their opener to the Bengals, 17-16, Cleveland got plowed by the Ravens, 41-17, last week. 40-year-old Joe Flacco has failed to recapture the magic of his 2023 stint with the Browns. Second-round rookie Quinshon Judkins made his NFL debut last week after a tumultuous offseason and looks to be the lead running back for Cleveland. Receiver Jerry Jeudy and tight ends David Njoku and Harold Fannin Jr. have been the only consistent pass-catchers for Flacco. Outside of Myles Garrett, the defense has been lackluster.
Simply put, it would take a generational performance from the Browns to stop the reign of terror the Packers have placed on the NFL. The Packers should cruise their way to 3-0 on Sunday.
WATCH: Packers vs Browns Live | Stream for free on Fubo
Fubo has you covered for live football this year. Watch nationally and locally televised NFL and NCAA games every week on CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, ABC, FS1, ESPN2, ESPNU, NFL Network, and more. Plus NFL RedZone.
Regional restrictions may apply.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Packers ML: -450
Browns ML: +340
Spread: GB -7.5
O/U: 41.5