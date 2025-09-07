Live Stream Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers for Free: TV Channel, Time, How To Watch NFL, Betting Odds
Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers
- Date: Sunday, September 7th
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
The Detroit Lions will face the Green Bay Packers in week 1 of the NFL season at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 7th.
The Detroit Lions kick off their 2025 season in Green Bay to battle their division rival. The Lions are going to be unpredictable this season with two new coordinators on both sides of the ball. Detroit's offense was a powerhouse last season, with Jared Goff putting up great numbers at quarterback and Amon-Ra St.Brown catching passes. The defense also gets its star defensive lineman, Aiden Hutchinson, back, who suffered a season-ending injury early last season. The Lions are near the top of everybody's Super Bowl favorite lists.
The Packers are eager to start the season with a fully loaded offense with Jordan Love at Quarterback, Josh Jacobs at running back, and rookie receiver Mathew Golden. Even though their offense looks star-studded, the real superstar is now on defense. The Packers recently acquired Micah Parsons in a trade from the Cowboys, and every fan in Green Bay is excited to see him terrorize opponents' quarterbacks.
This is a great NFL matchup that you will not want to miss; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: Lions vs Packers Live | Stream for free on Fubo
Fubo has you covered for live football this year. Watch nationally and locally televised NFL and NCAA games every week on CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, ABC, FS1, ESPN2, ESPNU, NFL Network, and more. Plus NFL RedZone.
Regional restrictions may apply.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Lions ML: +110
Packers ML: -130
Spread: Packers -2
O/U 47.5