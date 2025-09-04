Live Stream Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles for Free: TV Channel, Time, How To Watch NFL, Betting Odds
Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles
- Date: Thursday, September 4th
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: fuboTV
The Dallas Cowboys will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 of the NFL season at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, September 4th.
Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts, and the Eagles begin their mission to defend their Super Bowl championship against a familiar foe. Philadelphia is widely expected to be one of the best teams in the NFL once again this season, and its NFC East division mate will get the first crack at trying to take them down. The Eagles may benefit from the departure of Micah Parsons on the Cowboys' defensive line, but the addition of Kenny Clark might make it harder for Barkley to find running lanes up the middle.
Dallas will have to find a way to move on with Parsons now in Green Bay, and they will need a bounce-back season from the entire offensive side of the ball in order to be competitive. Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb are one of the more prolific duos in the league, and adding George Pickens to the roster might be the piece that takes them over the top.
This is a great NFL matchup that you will not want to miss; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Cowboys ML: +340
Eagles ML: -450
Spread: PHI -8.5
O/U: 47.5