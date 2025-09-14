Live Stream Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens for Free: TV Channel, Time, How To Watch NFL, Betting Odds
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
- Date: Sunday, September 14th
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
The Cleveland Browns will face the Baltimore Ravens in week 2 of the NFL season at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, September 14th.
In week 1 the Browns fielded veteran quarterback Joe Flacco against the Bengals, and it wasn’t as bad as people expected. The game was only a one-point loss for the Browns with a tipped interception around midfield on their final drive which solidified the game for the Bengals. There were some bright spots for the Browns however, edge rusher Myles Garrett had himself a day with 2 sacks, 4 tackles for loss and 3 QB hits. This performance really sets him at the top of the list for yet another defensive player of the year award. Another great performance was by rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr with 7 receptions for 66 yards in his debut game. The Browns will probably keep this game close due to Myles Garrett and their defense.
The Ravens had an absolute heartbreak against the Bills in week 1 losing a narrow game 40-41, and blowing a 40-25 lead late in the fourth quarter. Derrick Henry couldn’t be stopped, he had 182 yards and 2 touchdowns but had a crucial fumble late in the game that set the Bills up for a touchdown and ultimately led to them losing. Many expected the Ravens defense to be a lot more stout and punishing but they only ended up getting 1 sack and very little pressure on Josh Allen. The whole team has already moved on to the next game and want to come out dominant against a division rival.
This is a great NFL matchup that you will not want to miss; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Ravens ML: -800
Browns ML: +550
Spread: Bengals -11.5
O/U 45