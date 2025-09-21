Live Stream Cincinnati Bengals vs Minnesota Vikings for Free: TV Channel, Time, How To Watch NFL, Betting Odds
Cincinnati Bengals vs Minnesota Vikings
- Date: Sunday, September 21st
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
The Cincinnati Bengals will face the Minnesota Vikings in week 3 of the NFL season at US Bank Stadium on Sunday, September 21st.
Sad news for all Bengals fans, losing Joe Burrow to a season-ending injury for the 3rd time in 6 years is not what you want to hear. Although Cincinnati lost its starting quarterback in the second quarter, backup Jake Browning was able to step in and secure a late-game win to push the Bengals to 2-0. Surprisingly, this is the hottest start they have had in the last few years. How long this will last is uncertain, considering Joe Burrow is out.
Minnesota lost a brutal game against the Falcons, where opposing running backs Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgier combined for 248 yards and a touchdown. Starting quarterback JJ McCarthy is listed as out for this game after suffering an injury late on Sunday night, which means the starter is Veteran Carson Wentz. Wentz is on the backend of his career, hoping for one more opportunity to showcase his skills and maybe win a starting job somewhere. This game will definitely be interesting, and nobody had it on their card that Wentz and Browning would be battling it out on a Sunday in September.
This is a great NFL matchup that you will not want to miss; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Bengals ML: +135
Vikings ML: -160
Spread: Vikings -3.5
O/U 41.5