Live Stream Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns for Free: TV Channel, Time, How To Watch NFL, Betting Odds
Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns
- Date: Sunday, September 7th
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
The Cincinnati Bengals will face the Cleveland Browns in week 1 of the NFL season at Huntington Bank Field on Sunday, September 7th.
The Browns are coming off an awful 2024 campaign with a record of 3-14, with a carousel at quarterback last season. Nothing looks to be changing. The Browns drafted two rookie Quarterbacks this year, Shedeur Sanders, son of Deon Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel, who was a finalist for the Heisman. Even with these two being drafted, the browns front office has decided to field Super Bowl champion Joe Flacco as their week 1 starter. Joe put up impressive numbers for the Browns back in 2023 and led them to their last playoff appearance.
Cincinnati had an alright season in 2024, narrowly missing the playoffs, which many attribute to their lack of defensive production. Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase were a lethal duo through the air. If they can replicate their numbers again with any sort of defensive improvement, they will be in the hunt to make it to the Super Bowl. Defense is the most important part of the game, especially while playing in the tough and physical AFC North, which is notorious for having good defenses.
This is a great NFL matchup that you will not want to miss; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Bengals ML: -250
Browns ML: +200
Spread: Bengals -5.5
O/U: 47.5