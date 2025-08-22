Live Stream Chicago Bears vs Kansas City Chiefs for Free: TV Channel, Time, How To Watch, Betting Odds
Chicago Bears vs Kansas City Chiefs
- Date: Friday, August 22nd
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBC (KNWA-Ft. Smith-Fay-Springdale-Rogers, AR)
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
The Chicago Bears will face the Kansas City Chiefs in week 3 of the NFL preseason at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Friday, August 22nd.
These are the last tune-up games for every NFL team before the start of the regular season. Fans can watch their team take the field one last time before the competition heats up. Once week 1 arrives, the wins are the ultimate high, and the losses start to sting.
Position battles are still underway, and fantasy football players across the nation are seeking any sort of last-second validation before making their draft selections.
Now that the NFL has transitioned to only three preseason contests per team, we have seen a rise in the number of starters participating in at least a drive or two to get the juices flowing and establish a rhythm.
These games are completely insignificant when it comes to overall records and standings, but they are more important than one may think when it comes to roster construction and building players up for the start of the year.
This is a great NFL matchup that you will not want to miss; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Bears ML: +105
Chiefs ML: -125
Spread: KC -2
O/U: 41.5