Live Stream Chicago Bears vs Detroit Lions for Free: TV Channel, Time, How To Watch NFL, Betting Odds
Chicago Bears vs Detroit Lions
- Date: Sunday, September 14th
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
The Chicago Bears will face the Detroit Lions in week 2 of the NFL season at Ford Field on Sunday, September 14th.
The city of Detroit and Lions fans have to be scratching their heads after last Sunday's game against the Packers, where the only touchdown they scored was in the last minutes of the fourth quarter. The difference between this season and last is that they have brand new coordinators on both sides of the ball. Many believe that game 1 was a fluke, and they are due for a bounce-back game. The only bright spot in this game was Jared Goff's completion rate of 79%. Hopefully, the Lions' loss to the Packers rekindles a fire under them to go out and win against their old coordinator, who is coaching the Bears.
“Da Bears” have one game under new head coach Ben Johnson, who was brought in to revolutionize the Caleb Williams offense, and it went alright. The Bears went into halftime vs the Vikings up 10-6, and Caleb Williams was completing passes at an extremely efficient rate. At the start of the second half, the Bears' defense came out and picked off JJ McCarthy and took the ball back for a touchdown, giving them a 17-6 lead. This is where the wheels fell off, the Vikings went on a ru,n making it 24-17 midway through the 4th, this was due to Caleb Williams throwing seven straight incompletions and the offense stalling. Does Ben Johnson have a game plan to beat his former team?
This is a great NFL matchup that you will not want to miss; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: Bears vs Lions Live | Stream for free on Fubo
Fubo has you covered for live football this year. Watch nationally and locally televised NFL and NCAA games every week on CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, ABC, FS1, ESPN2, ESPNU, NFL Network, and more. Plus NFL RedZone.
Regional restrictions may apply.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Bears ML: +225
Lions ML: -275
Spread: Lions -6
O/U 47.5