Live Stream Carolina Panthers vs Jacksonville Jaguars for Free: TV Channel, Time, How To Watch NFL, Betting Odds
Carolina Panthers vs Jacksonville Jaguars
- Date: Sunday, September 7th
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
The Carolina Panthers will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in week 1 of the NFL season at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, September 7th.
The Panthers are coming off a disappointing 5-12 2024 campaign, where they rotated between Bryce Young and Andy Dalton. After a spark at the end of last season, Bryce Young has been designated as the starting quarterback to open the 2025 season. With a much-improved roster around him, including rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, the Panthers are a team that could get into the playoffs as a wild card in the NFC.
Down in Duval, the Jaguars have been trying to reload their roster for the last few years. With their underwhelming past few years, management decided it was time for a change at head coach, bringing in former Buccaneers Coordinator Liam Coen. A player that every NFL fan has their eyes on is wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter. Travis Hunter won the Heisman trophy last college season and is projected to be just as good in the NFL.
This is a great NFL matchup that you will not want to miss; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Jaguars ML: -190
Panthers ML: +155
Spread: Jaguars -3.5
O/U: 47