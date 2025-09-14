Live Stream Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets for Free: TV Channel, Time, How To Watch NFL, Betting Odds
Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets
- Date: Sunday, September 14th
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
The Buffalo Bills will face the New York Jets in week 2 of the NFL season at Metlife Stadium on Sunday, September 14th.
The New York Jets kicked off their season against the Steelers last Sunday and lost a close one 34-32 against their former quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Even though they lost there were some really good takeaways, new quarterback Justin Fields made his first start and he completed 16/22 passes and ran for two touchdowns. He also reconnected with his former college receiver Garrett Wilson, he caught 7 balls for 95 yards and a touchdown. The Jets had a pretty strong start to the season and if they keep rolling they could surprise some people.
On the other hand, the Buffalo Bills kicked off their final season at Highmark Stadium vs the buffed up Ravens. Their game vs the Ravens is already up for consideration to be the best game of the year and its only week 1. The Bills run defense looked like toddlers trying to take down Derrick Henry and they barely had an answer to MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Bills were down 40-25 with four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and somehow managed to score 2 touchdowns and a game winning field goal to complete an impossible comeback. Quarterback Josh Allen threw for 251 yards and 3 touchdowns in the fourth quarter alone which many believe puts him at the front of the MVP conversation yet again. This week's matchup against the Jets will be challenging considering its away from home and against a division rival.
This is a great NFL matchup that you will not want to miss; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Jets ML: +260
Bills ML: -325
Spread: Bills -6.5
O/U 46