Live Stream Bill Belichick NCAA Debut for Free: How to Watch TCU vs North Carolina, Time, Channel, College Football
TCU Horned Frogs vs North Carolina Tar Heels
- Date: Monday, September 1st
- Time: 5:00 p.m. ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
The TCU Horned Frogs will face the North Carolina Tar Heels in week 1 of the CFB season at Kenan Stadium on Monday, September 1st.
Bill Belichick is already in the elite tier of all-time head coaches in the history of football. No head coach has more Super Bowl wins than Belichick during his time with the New England Patriots, and now he will look to further his resume by turning around North Carolina's football program.
It might be a tall task, especially given Belichick's age and the Tar Heels' history as a more basketball-oriented school, but if anyone is the right man for the job, Belichick is probably the answer.
TCU presents a tough first test for North Carolina, as the Horned Frogs won nine games last year, compared to the Tar Heels' six. North Carolina should be much improved, especially on the defensive side of the ball, but TCU will not make it easy on Belichick's squad in Week 1.
This is a great College football matchup that you will not want to miss; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: TCU vs North Carolina Live | Stream for free on Fubo
Fubo has you covered for live football this year. Watch nationally and locally televised NFL and NCAA games every week on CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, ABC, FS1, ESPN2, ESPNU, NFL Network, and more. Plus NFL RedZone.
Regional restrictions may apply.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
TCU ML: -170
North Carolina ML: +145
Spread: TCU -3.5
O/U: 54.5